Chippewa Valley Job Fair

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) - On Thursday, Oct. 28th, over 30 area employers are anticipated to be at the Americas Best Value Inn and Suites (formerly the Avalon Hotel; 1009 W. Park Ave) from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. for the Chippewa Valley Job Fair.

From 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., parents can bring their children for trick-or-treating night.

Charlie Walker, President and CEO of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation [CCEDC] says that job searching does not have to be frightening.

“This job fair was organized with fun, education, and practicality in mind; one can explore a plethora of career options while their children go trick-or-treating and maybe even learn about careers themselves. It’s important for people to find what they are passionate about or interested in and try to make a life out of it,” Walker said.

This job fair is presented in celebration of Chippewa County Manufacturing Month, happening throughout the month of Oct. Manufacturing Month highlights the importance of the manufacturing industry to an economy, and more importantly, the necessity for education among younger students about manufacturing.

Companies from all over the Chippewa Valley are ready to talk to you about your next career step and look forward to meeting with you at the job fair.

Email danielle@chippewa-wi.com or call (715)-723-7150 for further information.

