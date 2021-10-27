Country Fest announces 2022 lineup: Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Lee Brice to headline event

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Country Fest is announcing its 2022 lineup.

The event, which is scheduled to be held June 23 through June 25 in Cadott, Wis., will feature headliners Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, and Lee Brice.

In addition to the headliners, national acts LoCash, Dylan Scott, Jameson Rodgers, Little Texas, Callista Clark, Nate Barnes, Lauren Weintraub, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny, Sara Evans, Parmalee, Priscilla Block, Drake Milligan, Ray Fulcher, Gabby Barrett, Michael Ray, Rodney Atkins, Lainey Wilson, Tenille Arts, Frank Ray, Dillon Carmichael and more are scheduled for the event. A Wednesday show with Phil Vassar, Alexandra Kay, Jake Stringer and Tim Hurley is also scheduled for June 22.

“We are so excited to bring people back to live music and in 2022 we are doing it in a big way!” Wade Asher, General Manager of Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, said. “There’s a reason why fans call Country Fest ‘Your Happy Place’ and we can’t wait to show them all that we have in store and to see those smiles once again.”

Your #CountryFest2022 lineup! We can’t wait to see you in June! Tickets, campsites and pit passes available NOW to the... Posted by Country Fest on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Tickets and camping information, as well as a schedule of artists and other information, is available on the Country Fest website.

