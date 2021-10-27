Advertisement

Court finds Menomonie man guilty of assaulting woman

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man was taken into custody and charged after an investigation by The Eau Claire Police Department.

ECPD says he choked and sexually assaulted a woman.

“These types of incidents should never happen, unfortunately the ugly truth is, they do happen,” says Eau Claire police Department Deputy Chief Derek Thomas.

ECPD says it was contacted by a woman who said she was sexually assaulted.

The reported incident happened March 17, 2021 and the victim claimed the assault happened by a man claiming to be an Uber driver.

“The female victim reported that she was picked up by an unknown male person who said that he was there because her friends wanted him to pick her up, which was not true,” Thomas says.

The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Larry Young of Menomonie, Wis.

On Oct. 25 court documents said Young enters a no contest plea to Count 2: Strangulation and Suffocation and Count 3: 2nd Degree Sexual Assault (Attempt) and Count 1: False Imprisonment and Count 2: 4th Degree Sexual Assault.

Young is advised of charges, maximum penalties, elements of the crime(s) and constitutional rights. The Court accepts plea and finds the defendant guilty.

Young will have a sentence hearing Dec. 14.

