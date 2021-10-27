Dashcam footage captures rare bull elk found roaming Wisconsin Rapids

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A rare bull elk was seen on 8th Street in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday.

The animal was seen running through the streets on the police dashcam footage.

“This is the first time that I’m aware that happened in the city of Wisconsin Rapids so it’s very new to us,” said Lieutenant Scott Dewitt of the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

A nightside officer alerted another officer about the bull and they teamed up to make sure the animal made it out of town safely.

“They followed it through a couple of neighborhoods and kinda just channeled it back into a wooded area where it left the city limits,” said Lieutenant Dewitt.

Bull elk are more common in Jackson County, according to wildlife experts.

“Elk in Wisconsin Rapids is not common at all,” said Scott Roepke an area wildlife expert.

Roepke said there are about 115 elk in Jackson County and the large animal is at the end of its breeding season.

“During September and October some of the younger bulls kind of move outside of Jackson county in search of other elk,” said Roepke.

Animal experts urge people to keep their distance from wild animals.

