Advertisement

Dashcam footage captures rare bull elk found roaming Wisconsin Rapids

Wild animal was seen running through the streets
Wisconsin Rapids Police officers catch bull elk strolling through town on dash cam
Wisconsin Rapids Police officers catch bull elk strolling through town on dash cam
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A rare bull elk was seen on 8th Street in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday.

The animal was seen running through the streets on the police dashcam footage.

“This is the first time that I’m aware that happened in the city of Wisconsin Rapids so it’s very new to us,” said Lieutenant Scott Dewitt of the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

A nightside officer alerted another officer about the bull and they teamed up to make sure the animal made it out of town safely.

“They followed it through a couple of neighborhoods and kinda just channeled it back into a wooded area where it left the city limits,” said Lieutenant Dewitt.

Bull elk are more common in Jackson County, according to wildlife experts.

“Elk in Wisconsin Rapids is not common at all,” said Scott Roepke an area wildlife expert.

Roepke said there are about 115 elk in Jackson County and the large animal is at the end of its breeding season.

“During September and October some of the younger bulls kind of move outside of Jackson county in search of other elk,” said Roepke.

Animal experts urge people to keep their distance from wild animals.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people protest Mayo Clinic Health System's vaccination policy outside of the La...
Community members speaking out against updated Mayo Clinic vaccination policy
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state

Latest News

Author Kao Kalia Yang took part in an event in Eau Claire, Wis. on Oct. 26, 2021 celebrating...
L.E. Phillips Library hosts Hmong culture event in Owen Park
Damage to Eau Claire Post Office
Vehicle damages Eau Claire Post Office
Governor Evers tours Family Health Center of Marshfield.
Gov. Evers tours Family Health Center of Marshfield to learn about new substance use disorder program
Major Harris.
Funeral services scheduled in Madison for 3-year-old found dead in Milwaukee