DNR confirms no licenses were issued before wolf hunt was canceled

FILE
FILE(Jacob W. Frank | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed no licenses were issued to hunters and trappers for the fall 2021 wolf hunt.

Last week, a judge halted Wisconsin’s fall wolf season, siding with wildlife advocacy groups who argued that holding the hunt would be unconstitutional.

The hunt was scheduled to begin on Nov. 6.

In accordance with the court order and the department’s ongoing plans, the DNR will continue working towards promulgation of rules and the completion of a wolf management plan to guide management decisions.

The state held fall wolf seasons in 2012, 2013 and 2014 before a federal judge placed the animal back on the endangered species list. The Trump administration removed them from the list last year and the decision became final in January, triggering a hunting season in Wisconsin in February 2021.

