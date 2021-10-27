DOT working to improve safety along Highway 35 in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - After concerns were raised by a business in Trempealeau County, the Wisconsin DOT is working to improve safety conditions on Highway 35.

Ecker’s Apple Farm can be found along the roadway just west of Centerville.

It’s a popular spot during the fall season, but it’s a spot that can also be a magnet for crashes.

“We had two accidents out in front of our place in consecutive weekends with a lot of emergency services arriving, and we had a helicopter at one,” Ecker’s Technical Operations Manager Simon DeGabriele said.

As a result of the recent accidents, DeGabriele and other community members have been speaking out about a need to add safety measures.

DeGabriele has been acting as a liaison between the DOT and the local group, trying to figure out the best way to prevent future accidents.

“There’s a lot they can and can’t do with statutes and stuff like that, but they’re very open to discussion and finding out what we can do within the limits of what they’re able to do,” DeGabriele added.

The DOT recently completed a safety screening on the stretch of road as part of a resurfacing project coming down the line.

Following the screening, Traffic Engineer Rick Tumaniec identified two ways that could make the roadway safer for drivers.

“We are including widening of the existing asphalt shoulders, and adding shoulder rumble strips,” Tumaniec said.

Along with the safety measures on the road itself, the apple farm may need to make some adjustments as well.

“We’re going to be looking to work with them on improving their entrance to their business,” Tumaniec explained. “To provide probably a standardized, commercial entrance just to improve the circulation in and out of there.”

The resurfacing project won’t be taking place until 2023, so in the meantime, DeGabriele is urging drivers to be safe when passing through Trempealeau County.

“Please pay attention, please stay off you phones, and keep an eye out for what’s going on in front of you,” DeGabriele expressed.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.