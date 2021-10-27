Advertisement

Eau Claire City Council approves new terms for Sonnentag Event Center

The resolution authorizes the City entering into an updated term sheet that establishes...
The resolution authorizes the City entering into an updated term sheet that establishes parameters for the construction and operation of the facility.(University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council passed a resolution during Tuesday’s meeting approving new terms for the Sonnentag Event Center.

The resolution authorizes the City entering into an updated term sheet that establishes parameters for the construction and operation of the Sonnentag Event Center. The agreement also reflects cost increases and design changes by the developer and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The City said it remains supportive of the project on terms that are fiscally responsible and mutually beneficial.

The project’s term sheet indicates payment details for the construction and operation of the facility, instructing the developer to construct an approximately 84,000-sq. ft. facility with an occupancy of at least 5,000 people. The developer is also instructed to collaborate with Mayo Clinic Health System for construction of medical facilities at the new building and with Pablo Properties in building a hotel. The City of Eau Claire will invest $2.4 million for infrastructure improvements directly related to construction of the facility, as well as $1.5 million in energy efficiency and disaster preparedness to allow for the Sonnentag Event Center to serve as a community emergency shelter.

UW-Eau Claire will be required to allow the City of Eau Claire use of the facility for up to 15 or events per year, provide at least 10 events in collaboration with the Pablo Center at the Confluence, and operate the building without any local tax subsidy.

UW-Eau Claire originally announced the project in August of 2014, when it received a commitment of about $10 million in land and money from alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag.

MORE COVERAGE:
Mayo named sports medicine provider at UWEC
UW Board of Regents approves UWEC to lease space in planned event center
UW-Eau Claire students pass vote to financially support Sonnentag Complex
Sonnentag Centre project temporarily suspended
City of Eau Claire, UWEC look at potential Sonnentag partnership
Demolition to begin soon at future event center site in Eau Claire
County board votes to help in grant application for event complex
UW-Eau Claire, project partners reveal plans for event center
UW-Eau Claire announces multi-million dollar major events center

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people protest Mayo Clinic Health System's vaccination policy outside of the La...
Community members speaking out against updated Mayo Clinic vaccination policy
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN
SportScene 13 Tuesday @ TEN
UW-Eau Claire defeats Hamline at home to improve to 26-3 overall on the season.
Blugolds volleyball improve to 26-3 with win over Hamline
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Hmong Culture
Library Celebrates Hmong Culture
Leinenkugel's
Leinenkugel's Remains Chippewa Valley Staple