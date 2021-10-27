Eau Claire City Council approves new terms for Sonnentag Event Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council passed a resolution during Tuesday’s meeting approving new terms for the Sonnentag Event Center.

The resolution authorizes the City entering into an updated term sheet that establishes parameters for the construction and operation of the Sonnentag Event Center. The agreement also reflects cost increases and design changes by the developer and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The City said it remains supportive of the project on terms that are fiscally responsible and mutually beneficial.

The project’s term sheet indicates payment details for the construction and operation of the facility, instructing the developer to construct an approximately 84,000-sq. ft. facility with an occupancy of at least 5,000 people. The developer is also instructed to collaborate with Mayo Clinic Health System for construction of medical facilities at the new building and with Pablo Properties in building a hotel. The City of Eau Claire will invest $2.4 million for infrastructure improvements directly related to construction of the facility, as well as $1.5 million in energy efficiency and disaster preparedness to allow for the Sonnentag Event Center to serve as a community emergency shelter.

UW-Eau Claire will be required to allow the City of Eau Claire use of the facility for up to 15 or events per year, provide at least 10 events in collaboration with the Pablo Center at the Confluence, and operate the building without any local tax subsidy.

UW-Eau Claire originally announced the project in August of 2014, when it received a commitment of about $10 million in land and money from alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag.

