ECASD has about 100 job openings

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD} is hiring.

The district said it has about 100 openings.

“We have a number of openings in different positions ranging from custodial, to food and nutrition, to in the classroom openings. Each one of those has multiple different areas or schools that you can work at with different shifts,” ECASD Human Resources Manager Brandon Wick said.

He said the number of current openings is unusually high almost two months into the school year.

Wick added the district doesn’t need full-time teachers. Most in-classroom openings are for teachers aides or similar positions.

He said having less help in the classroom makes teachers’ jobs harder.

“It puts extra stress on those teachers and they have to end up carrying the workload of maybe assisting multiple people academically at the same time so those positions are critical to assisting our teachers and helping to make sure that all of our kids are educated,” Wick said.

He said the district is also concerned about shortages outside the classroom. Like with teachers’ aides, unfilled jobs means more work for everyone else.

“With custodial, we have the different shifts available, the first, second and third,” Wick said. “If those aren’t there, it puts more strain on the other positions and so you might have two people doing the work of three or having to cover a third-shift custodian’s vacancy.”

He said vacancies range from entry-level to managerial positions.

Though necessary qualifications and hiring processes vary based on position, all applicants must share one common trail.

“Really, we’re looking for people that are passionate and want to help kids and people that are ready to work,” Wick said.

He said hours can be flexible for some positions.

People interested in applying can learn more here.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District said it has nine openings. None are classroom positions.

The Altoona School District said it’s fully staffed for full-time positions.

