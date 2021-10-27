Advertisement

Funeral services scheduled in Madison for 3-year-old found dead in Milwaukee

Major Harris.
Major Harris.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Funeral services will be held in Madison this weekend for a 3-year-old boy who was found dead in Milwaukee last week after being the subject of an Amber Alert, according to a funeral home’s website.

TMJ4 reports Foster Funeral Services will be holding a visitation and service for Major Harris. The family of Major’s mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, previously stated that there had been issues between them and Major’s father, Carleton Harris, on where the child would be buried.

Muenzenberger’s family wanted the child to be buried beside her in La Crosse, while Carleton Harris wanted Major buried in Madison.

As the tragedy in the lives of Mallery Muenzenberger and Major Harris continues to unfold, Mallery’s family made the choice to allow Mallery to be laid to rest. She no longer lives in fear. Mallery was laid to rest in a beautiful, private service with many of her family and a few close friends. As difficult as it was for us to be together knowing Majors body is continuing to be held in waiting, we know in our hearts that Major and Mallery are together in God’s hands. We will continue to hold on to the hope that Carlton Harris makes the right decision as he originally announced to the world, to allow this child to be buried beside his mother. We pray Major Harris will be allowed to rest in peace and this horrific tragedy can be allowed to rest as well. We pray for justice to be served for both of these beautiful souls.

Muenzenberger family

Muenzenberger, was found deceased Oct. 14, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Major was found dead exactly one week later on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner determined Friday that Major Harris died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. In a brief statement on Twitter, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Major Harris’ death had been ruled a homicide.

