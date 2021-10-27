Gatsby’s Gala to return for 7th year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Gatsby’s Gala is a 1920s-themed party that transforms the third floor of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Davies Center into a wild musical bash and serves as a fundraiser for the Eau Claire Jazz Festival (ECJF) and UW-Eau Claire’s Jazz Studies program.

The annual gala, which features music, dancing, and charity gaming—as well as guests decked out in their finest Roaring 20s costumes—is back for its seventh installment Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Proceeds from Gatsby’s Gala support UWEC jazz student scholarships and help operate the annual Eau Claire Jazz Festival, now it’s 55th year.

Eau Claire Jazz, Inc. Executive Director Quentin Volk talks about the event.

Tickets are available for $45 for adults and $20 for students.

