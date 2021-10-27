Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $2 million allocated for Project Resiliency

Governor Evers stopped in Eau Claire Wednesday, announcing $2 million allocation of funds for...
Governor Evers stopped in Eau Claire Wednesday, announcing $2 million allocation of funds for Project Resiliency.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Evers stopped in Eau Claire Wednesday, announcing $2 million allocation of funds for Project Resiliency.

He was joined by the State’s and Eau Claire’s Hmong Mutual Assistance Associations.

Evers says Project Resiliency was started to create a central hub of resources for Hmong mental and behavioral health.

The funds are intended to help expand efforts to teach cultural competency to mental health professionals.

Governor Evers says the pandemic has caused tremendous stress and concern in the Hmong community.

“So it’s my pleasure to be in Eau Claire today, but what we are talking about today is really serious business. Obviously, it’s about relationships, but at the end of the day this pandemic has caused tremendous stress and concern in the Hmong community, and this money will go to helping relief that stress by coordinating resources and making a strong group of people, the Wisconsin Hmong, even stronger,” Evers said.

Evers says he’ll continue to seek funds at the state and the federal level to continue this effort.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
43-year-old Demetrio Jackson died at a hospital two weeks after being taken into custody by...
Man dies 2 weeks after incident with law enforcement officers in Altoona
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state
A group of people protest Mayo Clinic Health System's vaccination policy outside of the La...
Community members speaking out against updated Mayo Clinic vaccination policy
Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp
Multiple agencies work to remove invasive carp from Mississippi River

Latest News

Regis Tennis enjoys successful season
Regis girls tennis enjoys successful season
Scene Stealers
Scene Stealers
SportScene 13 Wednesday @ SIX
SportScene 13 Wednesday @ SIX
covid-19 vaccine for kids
Pediatrician: smaller dose and needle expected for kids Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Increasing Safety Along Highway 35
Increasing Safety Along Highway 35