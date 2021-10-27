Gov. Evers announces $2 million allocated for Project Resiliency

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Evers stopped in Eau Claire Wednesday, announcing $2 million allocation of funds for Project Resiliency.

He was joined by the State’s and Eau Claire’s Hmong Mutual Assistance Associations.

Evers says Project Resiliency was started to create a central hub of resources for Hmong mental and behavioral health.

The funds are intended to help expand efforts to teach cultural competency to mental health professionals.

Governor Evers says the pandemic has caused tremendous stress and concern in the Hmong community.

“So it’s my pleasure to be in Eau Claire today, but what we are talking about today is really serious business. Obviously, it’s about relationships, but at the end of the day this pandemic has caused tremendous stress and concern in the Hmong community, and this money will go to helping relief that stress by coordinating resources and making a strong group of people, the Wisconsin Hmong, even stronger,” Evers said.

Evers says he’ll continue to seek funds at the state and the federal level to continue this effort.

