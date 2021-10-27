Halloween display from EC lights

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One Eau Claire home is turning heads with its love for the Halloween season.

Featuring music accompanied by 8,000 lights, pumpkins, ghosts and ghouls, the animated light display, has turned into a show for the whole neighborhood.

Homeowner Tim McManus says his family has been running the lights every year since 2009, but this year the recognition is extra special.

“Its something we want to give back to the community and we do have people ask us a lot if we take donations and we don’t accept cash donations but we do want to recognize an organization out there,” starts McManus. “It’s ‘Team CHM’ and its curechm.org, it’s an organization that is looking at helping out and curing a degenerative eye disease called Choroideremia,” he says his 15-year-old son was recently diagnosed.

McManus says this is him and his son’s favorite time of year, something they get to do together.

The animated, musical display runs every night from 5-10 p.m. through Halloween night.

“Everything is pretty kid friendly, there’s no crazy scary blood and gore for Halloween,” laughs McManus.

To tune into the display on the radio you can dial up 93.5 FM and if you’d like to learn more about CHM, see here.

If you’re not able to make it out for this week, have no fear, the day following Thanksgiving EC Lights will switch gears into a light display for the holiday season.

The EC Lights display is located at 3748 Maywood Drive.

