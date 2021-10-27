Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Butternut Squash

Harvest of the Month features a recipe using butternut squash(Ruth Chipps, RDN)
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps features butternut squash for October’s Harvest of the Month.

Butternut Squash Salad with Maple Dijon Dressing

Ingredients:

1 medium-sized butternut squash (peeled and cubed)

2 Tbsp. olive oil

salt + black pepper

1 Tbsp. butter

1/4 cup pecans

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 cups baby spinach or arugula (chopped)

1/2 c sliced apples (Granny Smith or other)

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2 Tbsp. feta cheese

For the Maple Dijon Dressing:

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp olive oil or other

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and position a rack in the center of the oven.

Toss butternut squash cubes in 1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil and 1/8 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes or until just tender.

While roasting, prepare pecans by heating an 11 inch skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add butter, brown sugar and pecans. Toss or stir until toasty and fragrant, being careful not to burn. Remove from the skillet.

Transfer to a plate to cool, spreading to make sure they don’t stick together.

Chop or loosely tear greens and add to a serving bowl along with the apples, cranberries and feta. Once butternut squash is done, toss it right into the bowl along with the pecans.

Lastly, prepare the dressing by combining ingredients.

