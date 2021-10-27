Advertisement

L.E. Phillips Library hosts Hmong culture event in Owen Park

Author Kao Kalia Yang took part in an event in Eau Claire, Wis. on Oct. 26, 2021 celebrating...
Author Kao Kalia Yang took part in an event in Eau Claire, Wis. on Oct. 26, 2021 celebrating Hmong culture.(Duane Wolter / WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the latest projects by the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is looking to connect more community members with the Hmong culture.

The library hosted a performance in Owen Park Tuesday evening celebrating Hmong heritage. The event included a presentation by Hmong-American author Kao Kalia Yang, whose children’s book, The Most Beautiful Thing, is the featured story for the library’s StoryWalk in Owen Park.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to feature a title that we could translate into Hmong and really promote the Hmong community with dancing and singing,” Kelly Witt, Youth Services Manager at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, said. “Performers with the Hmong community are here along with Kao Kalia Yang and the reading of her book and we’re excited to be able to enhance the Hmong community in any way that we can.”

Witt said it’s important for children to be able to see themselves in picture books, and that the story in The Most Beautiful Thing helps with that mission.

The book, which was published one year ago, is available wherever books are sold.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of people protest Mayo Clinic Health System's vaccination policy outside of the La...
Community members speaking out against updated Mayo Clinic vaccination policy
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
An 85-year-old woman from Chippewa Falls died due to the crash Sunday afternoon.
1 person dead, 2 people hurt after crash on Highway 178 in Chippewa County
The victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo, Wis.
Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state

Latest News

Damage to Eau Claire Post Office
Vehicle damages Eau Claire Post Office
Governor Evers tours Family Health Center of Marshfield.
Gov. Evers tours Family Health Center of Marshfield to learn about new substance use disorder program
Major Harris.
Funeral services scheduled in Madison for 3-year-old found dead in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Rapids Police officers catch bull elk strolling through town on dash cam
Dashcam footage captures rare bull elk found roaming Wisconsin Rapids