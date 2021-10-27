L.E. Phillips Library hosts Hmong culture event in Owen Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the latest projects by the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is looking to connect more community members with the Hmong culture.

The library hosted a performance in Owen Park Tuesday evening celebrating Hmong heritage. The event included a presentation by Hmong-American author Kao Kalia Yang, whose children’s book, The Most Beautiful Thing, is the featured story for the library’s StoryWalk in Owen Park.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to feature a title that we could translate into Hmong and really promote the Hmong community with dancing and singing,” Kelly Witt, Youth Services Manager at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, said. “Performers with the Hmong community are here along with Kao Kalia Yang and the reading of her book and we’re excited to be able to enhance the Hmong community in any way that we can.”

Look what I walked into! Eau Claire has a special place in my heart. pic.twitter.com/mmipK47xrg — Kao Kalia Yang (@kaokaliayang) October 26, 2021

Witt said it’s important for children to be able to see themselves in picture books, and that the story in The Most Beautiful Thing helps with that mission.

The book, which was published one year ago, is available wherever books are sold.

