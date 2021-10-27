More Wis. counties drop to less severe COVID-19 disease activity levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a positive trend, more Wisconsin counties are moving out of the higher categories of COVID-19 disease activity Wednesday and into less severe designations.

The Department of Health Services reports two more counties have flipped from “very high” COVID-19 disease activity to just “high” levels. Rock and Kenosha counties are both now at a case burden of 326.3 per 100,000 people and 343.6 per 100,000 people, respectively.

Dane County remains at high levels of disease activity Wednesday after moving down last week.

Four Wisconsin counties are still reported at “critically high” levels of COVID-19, including Richland County. The remaining 65 counties are all listed as very high.

Health officials confirm the state has a disease burden of 525.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, putting it at very high levels. That’s a decrease of nearly 70 cases from last week.

DHS noted 1,851 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, causing a downward shift in the seven-day rolling average to 1,825. There have been 785,904 coronavirus cases to date.

Twenty-one people have died Wednesday of the virus, DHS adds. There have been 8,442 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has decreased over the past two weeks, with an average of 967 patients currently. On Oct. 14, that number was reported at 1,152.

DHS’ dashboard shows 57.7% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 55% have completed their vaccine series. Of 6.3 million COVID-19 shots administered to Wisconsinites ever, 7,733 doses have been given out this week.

