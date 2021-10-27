New grant for non-profits geared toward professional development

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union and the Eau Claire Community Foundation are coming together to create a new grant for Chippewa Valley non-profits. It’s called the Royal CU and ECCF Non-profit Professional Development Fund and Grant Program.

“Sometimes professional development gets pushed to the side,” ECCF Executive Director, Sue Bornick said. “Now this opportunity is a primary focus where it doesn’t get pushed aside and when those grant dollars go to the non-profit, they will be able to receive the education that they need .”

Bornick says the money will come from an endowment fund.

“Those dollars are invested, and the earning are given out for grants forever and that is the goal of this fund is to have continuing applications every year for professional developments,” Bornick Said.

Ann Kaiser is the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley. She says her non-profit will be applying for the grant.

“They know the local opportunities, they know the local resources, but they also know the local issues and the local leaders, so it’s really nice to have a funding source so close to home,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser says this grant has the potential to make the Chippewa Valley even greater.

“I just think this will be a great way for some of our local non-profit leaders to get experience and it will just leverage and just will really move organizations forward,” Kaiser said.

Bornick says this partnership with RCU can help Chippewa Valley non-profits be more efficient.

“It might not be just for staff, could be for board members, it could be maybe coming together for a class that’s available at either the university of CVTC that can bring forward training for our non-profits,” Bornick said.

Opening bigger doors for Chippewa Valley non-profits.

The Royal CU and ECCF Non-Profit Professional Development grant application open on November 1st, the same time as ECCF’s regular grant cycle. Two to three organizations could be picked each year.

