New weekly Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic begins Friday in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - CDC approval of booster COVID-19 vaccine doses is leading to a new weekly vaccine clinic in Eau Claire County.

Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie will be the site for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s weekly Moderna vaccine clinic. The clinic will be held on Fridays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and offer the Moderna vaccine for 1st, 2nd, or 3rd doses. The Health Department added that additional days and times are expected to be made available at Jacob’s Well Church by mid-November.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department also holds weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesday evenings at the Eau Claire County Courthouse. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are offered at this clinic.

Those eligible for a vaccine booster include:

For people who originally received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, anyone ages 65 and over, or anyone ages 18 through 64 with medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness for COVID-19, or anyone ages 18 through 64 that has a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure at work or in their living arrangements. A booster dose is available to all of these people six months after completion of their original vaccine series.

For people who originally received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, anyone ages 18 and over can receive a booster dose at least two months since receiving their first dose, regardless of risk factors or living arrangements

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made at ecvaccine.as.me or by calling 715-839-4718. Walk-ins will also be accepted as staffing allows. For more information about COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit vaccines.gov.

Wisconsin residents can locate their vaccine history on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry using their social security number.

