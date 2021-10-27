Advertisement

Prices for Thanksgiving shopping are expected to be higher

Experts recommend starting your holiday shopping as soon as possible
By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanksgiving meals are expected to cost a little more at the grocery store this year as supply chain issues continue to plague consumers.

Just about every product is expected to see an increase in price, not because of the availability of the products themselves, but in the lack of production.

According to Wisconsin Grocers Association President Brandon Scholz, a lack of labor has been a key reason why it’s difficult to get so many products.

“Much of it has to do with the workforce,” said Scholz. “Up and down the supply chain, these businesses do not have the amount of people to do what they need to do.”

Fewer workers lead to fewer products which mean higher prices for the stores that buy them.

“Now when grocers put their order in, they’re only getting 60% of the order they’re putting in,” said Scholz.

As the stores are paying more, the costs eventually get passed on to the consumers.

“They can only absorb price increases for a while,” said Scholz. “At some point, it gets passed on to consumers and that’s what’s happening today.”

With that in mind, consumers are preparing for higher prices for products around the holidays this year, starting with Thanksgiving and the traditional turkey.

David Jagler owns Jagler’s Townline Market in Wausau, known for its meat selections. Around Thanksgiving, they get in fresh, Amish turkeys which, because of their freshness and quality, are already a little more expensive.

“They’re a little pricier to start with, but this year compared to last year we’re looking at a 25% increase,” said Jagler.

According to Newsweek, turkey prices were at $1.15 per pound in 2020. This year, they’re already at $1.41 per pound and could potentially rise from there.

Stores and meat markets, like Townline, have been preemptive when getting products in.

“We always make sure that we’re not caught off guard by any shortages, especially this year,” said Jagler. “The meat suppliers that I deal with, we’ve been dealing with for years and they make sure we’re taken care of.”

The recommendation from the Wisconsin Grocers Association is to start shopping now.

“When it comes to holiday shopping, the sooner the better,” said Scholz. “Put your list together. Go today. Bring it home. Put it in the freezer. Put it in the refrigerator. Put it in the pantry. You’ll be in good shape.”

Scholz encourages people that the supply chain shortages forever. However, Jagler reminds people that the prices right now are just a part of reality.

“Don’t have sticker shock when you go in,” said Jagler. “You have to know that local meat markets and grocery stores aren’t making more money. They’re just passing it along.”

Townline Market will get their batch of turkeys in the week before Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
43-year-old Demetrio Jackson died at a hospital two weeks after being taken into custody by...
Man dies 2 weeks after incident with law enforcement officers in Altoona
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state
A group of people protest Mayo Clinic Health System's vaccination policy outside of the La...
Community members speaking out against updated Mayo Clinic vaccination policy
Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp
Multiple agencies work to remove invasive carp from Mississippi River

Latest News

New Grant for Chippewa Valley Non-Profits
New Grant for Chippewa Valley Non-Profits
Courtesy: State Senator Steve Nass
State Sen. Nass again pushes lawsuit over UW System COVID-19 policies
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Future programs in this series will concentrate on state and national government, along with...
Chamber announces new “Making a Difference” advocacy educational series program