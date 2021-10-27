Regis girls tennis enjoys successful season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This past weekend, the Eau Claire Regis girls tennis team capped off a successful season at state team tennis. This a week after the doubles team of Evie Shepich and Teigan Petersilka took home fifth for the Ramblers at individual tennis. It was indeed a great two weeks in Madison for the Ramblers.

Regis came home as state runner-up after upsetting Madison Edgewood in the semifinals before Catholic Memorial got the win in the finals. The team very proud of their second place finish.

“This entire season we were working for a common goal,” say Evie Shepich. “Usually it’s qualifying for team state. We made it and we advance and it’s crazy and the energy was electric.”

“None of us have got that far in our tennis careers”, says Sofie Merrick. “We were excited because no matter what we would take home a trophy and showed how hard we worked all season.”

Head coach Kyle Seyer was impressed by his teams performance to end the season.

“They took care of business and got that last win for us to get us to the championship and the day was scripted almost as well as we could have planned it. It was a great day. "

Last year the Ramblers were forced to withdraw from the state team tournament, so they knew they couldn’t take anything for granted this year.

“I was just really proud of our teammates and how they put in extra work and moved forward from last year”, says Teigan Petersilka.

“Everybody was really just taking in the moment and making the most of it because it is hard to get there”, says Colleen Callaghan.

“You are not going to get there every year and you have to work really hard for it. "

The team credits the family atmosphere and attitude they have for their success.

“The coaches make it so fun for us and all the girls are so nice and inclusive”, says Brittany Martin.

“It’s like a family”, adds Teigan Petersilka.

“It’s a culture”, says Kyle Seyer.

The kids have bought into the culture for years and they know what it takes.

