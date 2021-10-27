Advertisement

Service dog missing after crash is recovered in Jackson County

Black River Falls Fire and Rescue shared that a dog named Harry had been recovered three days...
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A service dog that ran away after the vehicle it was in was in a rollover crash on Interstate 94 on Saturday is reunited with its family.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, Black River Falls Fire and Rescue shared that a dog named Harry had been recovered three days after the crash.

On Saturday, a vehicle towing a U-Haul trailer rolled over onto its roof about two miles south of the Millston exit on I-94 eastbound, or north of Fort McCoy. All three people inside the car were trapped as a result of the crash. I-94′s eastbound lanes were closed from 8:46 p.m. until 9:23 p.m. to allow the medical helicopter to land on the highway.

The dog, named Harry, went missing after the crash. The Jackson County Animal Shelter provided help by placing a live trap with food in it at the crash site. On Tuesday, Harry was found inside the live trap.

Posted by Black River Falls Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Two of the people in the vehicle when it crashed were taken to a nearby hospital while a third was flown by Gundersen Air to a trauma center. No other information is being released as of Wednesday morning.

