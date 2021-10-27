Advertisement

Vehicle damages Eau Claire Post Office

Damage to Eau Claire Post Office
Damage to Eau Claire Post Office(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Post Office on East Madison Street is damaged after it was hit by a vehicle.

The Eau Claire Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 26. Officers say a man in the parking lot thought he had his vehicle in reverse, but it was in drive. When he hit the gas, he went forward and into the building.

Damage included some broken glass. Eau Claire PD says no one was hurt.

