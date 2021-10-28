1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Polk County Sunday

TOWN OF LORAIN, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in rural Polk County Sunday night.

62-year-old Joseph Lang of Frederic died after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree on County Highway E in the Town of Lorain, or about 14 miles east of Frederic, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the crash was reported at 10:33 p.m. Sunday. The caller said a tree was in the roadway. Polk County deputies said Lang was traveling north and continued straight where County Highway E turns sharply to the left. Deputies found Lang’s vehicle in the ditch near a tree it had hit. Lang was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital, where he later died due to injuries from the crash.

Lang was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office credited Lorain Fire and First Responders, Northland First Responder and Ambulance Service, Life Link Air Ambulance Service, and the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office for assistance with the crash, which is under investigation.

