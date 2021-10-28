Advertisement

Court orders man to serve 10 years probation, accused of firing gun at wife

He may not possess or consume any alcohol, nor be anywhere alcohol is available for consumption...
He may not possess or consume any alcohol, nor be anywhere alcohol is available for consumption on the premises where the defendant is located, among other orders.(Source: Gray News)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was taken into custody in Jackson County in May, 2021 after a 9-1-1 call accused him of firing a gun at his wife as she was leaving their residence.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Johnathan Heller cooperated with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident for first degree attempted reckless homicide among other recommended charges.

According to Court documents, the Court ordered he will only have to serve 10 years probation for now, but if he violates the probation, then he has to serve prison time

The Court ordered on count 2: 17 1/2 total sentence, bifurcated as 12 1/2 years initial confinement and 5 years extended supervision, imposed and stayed and serve probation 10 years. Count 3: 10 year total sentence bifurcated as 5 years initial confinement and 5 years extended supervision, imposed and stayed and serve 5 years probation. Concurrent.

The court ordered Heller to maintain absolute sobriety. Subject to frequent and random testing. Not to enter into any bars, taverns, liquor stores, liquor department of grocery stores, the bar areas of restaurants.

He may not possess or consume any alcohol, nor be anywhere alcohol is available for consumption on the premises where the defendant is located, among other orders.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear bit a deer hunter in his deer stand in Trempealeau County in October of 2021 (via KARE...
Bear climbs tree, bites Wisconsin deer hunter in the back
His prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
Chippewa Falls man sentenced to 6 years in prison
Altoona Investment Advisor charged with fraud.
Former Altoona financial advisor indicted on federal fraud charges
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp
Multiple agencies work to remove invasive carp from Mississippi River

Latest News

A 62-year-old man from Frederic died after his vehicle left the roadway in rural Polk County...
1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in Polk County Sunday
A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 74 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along...
Man taken into custody after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County
"Hatched baby statue" in front of the city hall in La Crosse, Wis. (Source: WEAU/NBC)
Arrests made in La Crosse sculpture vandalism case
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/28/21)