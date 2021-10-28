Court orders man to serve 10 years probation, accused of firing gun at wife

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was taken into custody in Jackson County in May, 2021 after a 9-1-1 call accused him of firing a gun at his wife as she was leaving their residence.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Johnathan Heller cooperated with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident for first degree attempted reckless homicide among other recommended charges.

According to Court documents, the Court ordered he will only have to serve 10 years probation for now, but if he violates the probation, then he has to serve prison time

The Court ordered on count 2: 17 1/2 total sentence, bifurcated as 12 1/2 years initial confinement and 5 years extended supervision, imposed and stayed and serve probation 10 years. Count 3: 10 year total sentence bifurcated as 5 years initial confinement and 5 years extended supervision, imposed and stayed and serve 5 years probation. Concurrent.

The court ordered Heller to maintain absolute sobriety. Subject to frequent and random testing. Not to enter into any bars, taverns, liquor stores, liquor department of grocery stores, the bar areas of restaurants.

He may not possess or consume any alcohol, nor be anywhere alcohol is available for consumption on the premises where the defendant is located, among other orders.

