CVTC’s tax levy decreases by $1 million for 2021-2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they’ve approved a $1 million decrease in the tax levy and set the amount at its District Board meeting Thursday.

According to a release from CVTC, the approved tax levy for fiscal year 2021-2022 was set at $24.24 million.

This is a reduction of 4 percent from the levy in fiscal year 2020-2021 of $25.27 million.

Kirk Moist, CVTC’s vice president of Finance & Facilities, said the levy decrease is thanks to the state legislature’s increase of technical college property tax relief from $406 million to $435 million, statewide.

“Local property owners have benefited from lower technical college taxes since 2015 when the Wisconsin Legislature removed $406 million from the total statewide technical college tax levy,” said Moist. “The new biennial budget that began July 1, 2021, includes an additional $29 million in property tax relief. This resulted in a lower total tax to support the CVTC budget.”

On Thursday, the CVTC board set the tax rate at 81 cents, down from 91 cents in 2021. The rate is the amount property taxpayers owe per $1,000 in valuation. In this case, a person with a $150,000 home will pay $121.63 in property taxes for the year to support the technical college – down from $136.78.

Voters recently approved the $48.8 million referendum designed to meet the region’s current and future workforce needs.

The CVTC board is required to certify its levy by Nov. 1 each year.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.