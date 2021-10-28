East River Trail attack suspect charged with attempted murder

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old from Green Bay is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm, and three other felonies for an attack on the East River Trail earlier this month.

Miles Jimmy Cruz appeared in Brown County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon, more than three weeks after the attack. Reporter Joshua Peguero says he had two attorneys present for his court appearance. We reported last week that the suspect was in custody after being identified with help from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, but he was not publicly identified until the charges were filed Thursday.

On October 5, a woman walking with her 4-week-old baby was attacked on the trail on the north side of De Pere, near Allouez. Police found the woman after her husband reported his wife was overdue from her walk and he found their baby lying in the grass along the trail. The woman was found 40 to 50 yards away and spent time in a hospital for her injuries. The baby wasn’t harmed.

The criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News says the woman was finishing her walk, with the baby in a wrap attached to her body. She was walking up a feeder trail when someone wrapped a sweatshirt around her head and pulled her backwards. She felt she was going to get away because she fought really hard, hooking her finger in her attacker’s mouth and scratching his face, and she screamed thinking people in nearby houses would hear her. But the attacker’s arm was around her neck, and then his hands, and she felt her air being cut off for several seconds at a time. She didn’t know what happened to her baby, and she described passing out at least twice. She would later tell police she played dead hoping the attacker would stop choking her.

When she came to, she said she laid there for a while before getting up. She was afraid her attacker would come back, but she eventually saw a police car and started walking towards it. A police officer said he saw the woman, then the woman saw her husband and collapsed into his arms.

While police were investigating, they found an area off a grassy trailway where the leaves were disturbed, like there had been a struggle and something being dragged. They found several items of clothing.

Police said from the beginning they believed this was a “stranger assault.” The complaint says at about the same time police found the woman, a Brown County deputy followed a person who matched a witness’s description and seemed to be evading contact with the deputy then ducked into some brush. That person, Miles Cruz, was a runaway. When questioned, he said he only saw an old couple on the trail and didn’t have any problems with anyone on the trail. Asked about the grass in his hair and stains on his clothes, he said he probably got them from walking on the trail. A detective says Cruz got agitated when he was asked more questions about having a fight with a lady and a witness seeing him walking behind a lady. Cruz provided a DNA sample and said they wouldn’t find any of his DNA on the victim because he didn’t touch or assault her.

According to the complaint, the victim’s DNA was found in Cruz’s clothing, including the hood of his sweatshirt, and on parts of his hands. Cruz’s DNA was found under the victim’s fingernail. Other DNA evidence was inconclusive or excluded Cruz.

In addition to attempted murder and sexual assault, Cruz is also charged with felony kidnapping or carrying a person without their consent, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and strangulation or suffocation. The attempted murder charge carries up to life in prison.

Cruz’s 17th birthday was the same day as the attack.

