Eau Claire accepting proposals for Affordable Housing Fund Project

The City of Eau Claire is announcing they are seeking proposals for projects that develop or...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is announcing they are seeking proposals for projects that develop or rehabilitate properties for new or expanded affordable housing within the City of Eau Claire and to provide said project(s) with financial assistance through the City of Eau Claire Affordable Housing Fund.

Full details related to this request for proposals can be found on their website.

According to a release from the City of Eau Claire, proposals should be submitted as a PDF via email with the subject line “Affordable Housing Fund Proposal” no later than 9:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 to: Planning@eauclairewi.gov.

Questions may be directed to the Community Development Director or the Associate Planner by calling (715)-839-4914 or by emailing Planning@eauclairewi.gov.

