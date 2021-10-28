Advertisement

Favre repays $600K in Mississippi welfare case, auditor says

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid the welfare money he accepted for scheduled speeches where he didn’t show up.

Auditor Shad White says Favre paid $600,000 this week.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback still owes $228,000 in interest. White says the attorney general could sue Favre if that’s not paid by mid-November.

Favre received $1.1 million and repaid the first $500,000 in May 2020. He said he did not know the money came from welfare funds.

Favre is not facing criminal charges.

A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director and others are charged in one of the state’s largest embezzlement cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear bit a deer hunter in his deer stand in Trempealeau County in October of 2021 (via KARE...
Bear climbs tree, bites Wisconsin deer hunter in the back
His prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
Chippewa Falls man sentenced to 6 years in prison
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp
Multiple agencies work to remove invasive carp from Mississippi River
43-year-old Demetrio Jackson died at a hospital two weeks after being taken into custody by...
Man dies 2 weeks after incident with law enforcement officers in Altoona

Latest News

FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden at Capitol to pitch $1.75T agenda, unite Democrats
A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct....
Outages persist after nor’easter batters New England
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (10/28/21)
Research suggests chocolate can lower blood pressure when eaten in moderation.
Celebrate! It’s National Chocolate Day
FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID