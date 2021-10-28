Advertisement

Helicopter Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser in Osseo

Funds raised from the drop are intended to go to four collision school programs in Wisconsin,...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Fundraising went sky high in Osseo Wednesday, supporting Wisconsin high school and college collision repair programs.

Automotive companies from the area came together to help connect entry-level collision repair technicians to career opportunities.

Golf balls sold for $20 were dropped from a helicopter on to a target with chances to win money.

Funds raised from the drop are intended to go to four collision school programs in Wisconsin, including Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Jim Faragher, President of Global Finishes, says they wanted to make sure they invest in the future of the industry.

“This is the first time we’ve done it and the fundraiser was an exciting opportunity for us to give back to the industry that we support. We wanted to make sure that we invest in the future of the industry, that we give people an opportunity to see what we do, and we support the training and education of that,” Faragher said.

Wednesday’s event raised more than $12,000.

