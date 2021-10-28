A ‘how-to’ guide to trick or treating in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Trick or treaters are expected to be knocking on doors and taking their talents store to store this weekend.

“A lot of candy and a lot of fun downtown,” says Dustin Olson, DECI promotions coordinator.

Downtown trick or treating for the kiddos, making a return after a bye-year.

“We have about 30 businesses that are handing out candy and coupons and free prizes for the kids,” says Olson.

From Eau Claire to Chippewa Falls, candy nor costumes will be in short supply.

“We’re hoping people will socially distance and do the things they need to do in order to get their candy,” says Teri Ouimette, Chippewa Falls Main Street executive director.

Ouimette says they’ll have the streets closed to ensure kids have free range to collect their treats.

An event conceived from the depths of October 2020, has EXA Sports popping the trunk for treats again. Nearly 20 cars will be lined up outside Banbury Place Saturday.

“We have all different kinds of themes from farmland to ocean to sesame street, candy land,” says EXA Sports manager Alisha Klemish. “It’s nice just to be able to offer something with throughout the crazy years we’ve had to give the community something they can look forward to.”

Celebrating the return of in-person spooky times one step at a time.

See here for a Downtown Eau Claire Trick or Treating Map.

For a full list of family-friendly activities this Halloween, see here.

To check Halloween trick or treating times across western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota, see here.

EC Lights Halloween display on Maywood Drive will run through Halloween day.

