Advertisement

La Crosse Bishop Callahan has contracted COVID-19

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - La Crosse Catholic Church officials say Bishop William Patrick Callahan has contracted COVID-19.

Monsignor Richard Gilles told the parish at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman during Mass on Sunday, that the 71-year-old Callahan is doing OK and has mild symptoms.

According to the diocese, Callahan is in “good spirits” and is isolating while being monitored by a medical team. He tested positive over the weekend, according to a release from the Diocese of La Crosse.

His diagnosis comes just a few weeks after the former leader of the Diocese, Cardinal Raymond Burke, was hospitalized on a ventilator with the virus. Burke has since been released from the hospital and is at home rehabilitating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear bit a deer hunter in his deer stand in Trempealeau County in October of 2021 (via KARE...
Bear climbs tree, bites Wisconsin deer hunter in the back
His prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
Chippewa Falls man sentenced to 6 years in prison
Altoona Investment Advisor charged with fraud.
Former Altoona financial advisor indicted on federal fraud charges
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp
Multiple agencies work to remove invasive carp from Mississippi River

Latest News

Oconto County emergency crews are searching for an aircraft.
Texas man was pilot of plane that went down in Oconto County
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Racine Co. sheriff claims to have proof of Wisconsin election fraud
Republicans unveiled legislative and congressional maps last week that are largely based on the...
Opponents say Wisconsin GOP maps continue gerrymander
Major fertilizer prices on the rise