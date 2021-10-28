La Crosse man suspected of possessing child pornography

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is taken into custody and suspected of possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, on Wednesday an Internet Crimes Against Children FBI-Task Force Officer assisted the FBI with an investigation involving a La Crosse man.

The basis of this investigation was regarding online downloading of child pornography material.

A federal warrant was issued to search the residence of 1518 31st Street South.

The target of the investigation was identified as 37-year-old Jonathan R. Staats, who was suspected to be using an online platform to download suspected child sexual exploitation material/ child pornography.

Contact was made with Staats as he was leaving his home at approximately 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday. He was placed into a squad car almost immediately and the home was then searched by FBI –Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force Agents. The home was cleared and a search of the home was conducted.

FBI Task Force Officer B. Judd indicated that a small black Seagate external hard drive was located on a shelf in the basement. Within the contents of this external hard drive was a very large amount of clearly recognizable child pornography which included both images and videos.

After contact had been made with Staats, he requested an attorney immediately so no questions could be asked of him. His significant other was questioned and claimed to have had no knowledge of any suspected child pornography in the home or the hard drive.

Staats was taken to the La Crosse County Jail and referred on a single charge of Possession of Child Pornography.

He will have a court hearing Nov. 4.

