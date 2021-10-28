Major fertilizer prices on the rise

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of Republican senators from the Midwest, not including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, has sent a letter to President Biden. The senators, led by Charles Grassley of Iowa, want some clarification of the administration’s stance on the Renewable Fuels Standards. According to DTN, the senators want to know if the rumors about possible cuts to the standards are coming from the White House or from other sources. The ethanol industry is waiting for the EPA to release the RFS volumes for 2021 and 2022 as well as retroactive levels for 2020. The letter to the president came one day after six members of the House introduced a bill to repeal the Renewable Fuels Standards.

Farm input prices aren’t getting any better for the 2022 cropping season. New fertilizer industry reports show seven of the eight major fertilizers had a price increase of at least 10% from a month ago. Urea jumped the most, up 26% with the average price of that nitrogen source now sitting at $735 a ton. Anhydrous prices are up 22% and are now sitting at $940 a ton—the first time it’s been over $900 since the fall of 2008. While our farmers won’t use the fertilizer until next spring, reports out of Brazil, where they are currently planting corn, show farmers are not sure how fertilizer prices will affect their planted acres.

Fertilizer prices aren’t the only farm input costs that are going through the roof. A Farm Journal survey of suppliers shows products like glyphosate herbicide are also skyrocketing. One retailer in Missouri says his price for glyphosate is going up 100% from $19 a gallon this year to $38 next year. In Northeast Iowa, the price is up 294% from $17 to $50 a gallon. And in northwest Indiana glyphosate is costing 300% more, up to $80 a gallon.

Thursday is a full day of activities at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Among the awards presented will be the first wave of National Proficiency Award winners. Wisconsin has seven finalists with four from western Wisconsin—Kendra Goplin of Whitehall in Agricultural Education, Ethan Lulich of Mauston in Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance-Entrepreneurship, Brandon Jakobi of Loyal in Agricultural Services and Tristan Wirkus of the Stratford FFA in Environmental Science and Natural Resources.

