Man, 72, dies following pedestrian accident, second vehicle crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is investigating the death of a 72-year-old man.

The man was struck by a vehicle while on Grand Avenue in Schofield around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. As a result of the crash, the pedestrian was transported from the scene by Riverside Ambulance.

The ambulance was heading to a local hospital. While en route on Scott Street in N. 1st Street in Wausau a second crash involving the ambulance occurred. The patient later died.

“The investigation is continuing to determine whether the fatality was a result of the traffic crash or the previous incident necessitating the ambulance transport,” a press release stated.

The first crash in Schofield was reported at 6:08 p.m. The second crash occurred at 6:29 p.m.

Investigators said the ambulance, from Riverside Fire District, was being operated in emergency mode while transporting the patient. As a result of the investigation, the operator of the ambulance was cited for failure to obey the red traffic signal.

Multiple injuries among the other occupants of the ambulance and the passenger vehicle were reported, none of them life-threatening.

