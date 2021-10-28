Man taken into custody after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is taken into custody after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Trempealeau County Monday afternoon.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday at 4:48 p.m.‚ a Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a traffic violation in the City of Galesville.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Jacob Silas August Wesson.

During the contact, Canine “Luke” was deployed and alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 74 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm which were located inside a natural hidden void of the vehicle.

Wesson is a convicted felon and is not to possess any firearms. He was taken into custody and taken to the Trempealeau County Jail.

