Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, features a hearty recipe perfect for getting those little gremlins out the door on Halloween night.

Monster Mash Potato Halloween Potatoes

Ingredients

2 lbs purple potatoes

1 small purple onion finely chopped

1 clove garlic minced

2 Tbsp Lemon juice

2 Tbsp Butter

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 bunch Green onions

salt

Lemon pepper

Instructions

In a large pot, boil enough water to cover the potatoes and add plenty of salt. Wash potatoes thoroughly and add to pot of boiling water, then cook for about 15-20 minutes.

Once potatoes are done cooking, drain and peel them while they are still warm. Cut them in halves or quarters and place in a bowl.

In a small saucepan on medium heat, add olive oil and butter. Once the butter is melted, add onions, garlic, and most of the green onions reserving a handful for garnish.

Saute until onion is transparent minding not to burn the garlic. Toss potatoes into this sauce and mix them in gently.

Add the lemon juice, salt and lemon pepper to taste and toss gently.

Remove from heat, place in a serving bowl and garnish with remaining green onions.

Serve and enjoy.

