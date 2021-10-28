Advertisement

Opponents say Wisconsin GOP maps continue gerrymander

Republicans unveiled legislative and congressional maps last week that are largely based on the current districts.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Opponents of Wisconsin redistricting plans that would keep solid GOP majorities in place for another decade are railing against the proposals, promising to fight the maps in the Legislature and beyond.

A rally at the Capitol before a joint legislative hearing on the GOP maps attracted more than 100 people. Many of them planned to testify against the measures.

Republican leaders who drew the maps have insisted they are fair, legal and based on feedback they considered, including from a commissioned created by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that submitted alternative proposals. Republicans unveiled legislative and congressional maps last week that are largely based on the current districts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full article: https://apnews.com/article/elections-wisconsin-legislature-redistricting-congress-1421d524699506279a532087654ba921

