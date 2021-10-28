Pilot found dead after plane descended in Oconto County

TOWN OF MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Authorities say the pilot of a plane that was the subject of a search in Oconto County Wednesday evening is dead.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about an aircraft that appeared to be descending in the area of Kelly Lake at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

They add the United States Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration advised them that they were tracking a fixed wing single engine beech plane. In addition, emergency crews were told the pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was unresponsive.

Authorities say there were two jets escorting the aircraft, and the people on the jets saw the plane fly too low before losing visual contact of the aircraft.

Searchers were eventually able to find the plane by pinging the cellphone of the pilot, as well as calls from citizens.

The Sheriff’s Office says the pilot of the plane was found dead after searchers located the plane between County Road G and County Road K in the Town of Maple Valley.

No other injuries were reported.

As of this time, the FAA, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Authorities have not said if the plane crashed, or if it made an emergency landing.

No other details about the pilot were released.

Officials with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office say they anticipate more information will be released sometime Thursday morning.

Multiple area fire departments and ambulance agencies helped search for the aircraft, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Action 2 News will continue to provide updates as details become available, and will have report live from the scene at 10.

UPDATE; Action 2 News has learned the aircraft that was the subject of a search in Oconto County Wednesday evening has been found.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were searching for what appeared to be a small aircraft during the early evening hours.

Few details have been provided about the incident at this time, however members of the Sheriff’s Office say it appeared the aircraft needed to make an emergency landing.

The Sheriff’s Office says the missing aircraft was not a military plane. Major Joe Trovato of the Wisconsin National Guard says none of the Guard’s aircraft crashed Wednesday evening, and all of their aircraft are accounted for.

Members of the Wisconsin State Patrol have blocked off the entry road to a section of Yatso Road.

Members of the Wisconsin State Patrol have blocked off the entry road to a section of Yatso Road.

INITIAL REPORT: Authorities say a search is underway for a plane in Oconto County.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, crews are searching for a small aircraft in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says the missing aircraft is not a military plane.

Few details have been provided about the incident at this time, however members of the Sheriff’s Office say it appeared the aircraft needed to make an emergency landing.

Few details have been provided about the incident at this time, however members of the Sheriff's Office say it appeared the aircraft needed to make an emergency landing.

