Public gets chance to weigh in on GOP redistricting plans

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The public gets a chance to tell Republican lawmakers what they think of the GOP’s redistricting plan at a joint legislative hearing Thursday, a meeting that comes just days before expected votes on the maps.

Republicans unveiled legislative and congressional maps last week that are largely based on the current districts and would keep their solid majorities in place.

They plan to pass them in early November.

That would send the maps to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has already told Republicans he won’t sign what they’ve put forward.

That means the new political boundary lines will most likely be drawn by a court.

