School District of La Crosse seeking public input on consolidation proposals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to declining enrollment, the School District of La Crosse is creating consolidation plans to run its facilities more efficiently.

The district says more than 7,700 students were enrolled in 2002, but that number has dropped to 6,379 for the 2021-22 school year.

It’s a trend that Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel says is tied to smaller family sizes.

“Birth rates have substantially changed over the years,” Engel explained. “If we look back to the 1950s and those baby booms, we’re half the rate that we were at that time, and they’ve continued to decline since the 90s.”

Less students means less revenue, which makes it difficult to manage the 15 buildings currently operated by the district.

As a result, a survey has been sent out to get the community’s feedback on different consolidation plans.

Engel says the most urgent need in the district is at the middle school level, where the upkeep on aging buildings is becoming very costly.

“Longfellow Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, and Logan Middle School were all built before 1940,” Engel detailed. “They’re at least 80 years old, and so they just have a lot of differed maintenance that they need.”

The district is proposing downsizing from three middle schools to two, saying closing one of the schools would make it easier to share staff and provide students with more consistent programming.

Combining Central and Logan high schools is also on the table, either as one single school, or using a unique method to keep both schools intact.

“The West Bend School District operates two high schools in the same building, they’re able to retain some unique identities for their two populations there,” Engel said. “That is a model that we could explore, and it’s a question that we ask in our survey to find out what folks think about that idea.”

There are also nine elementary schools operated by the district, and the survey gauges the public’s interested in reducing that number to better serve students.

Overall, the survey will help generate a long-range facility plan, which Engel hopes creates a brighter future for the district.

“This study paints a bit of a dire picture in terms of enrollment and differed maintenance, but we also have an incredible opportunity to potentially add to the school district, to build something new,” Engel expressed.

The survey has been sent out via mail, but is also available online.

The district is asking the community to fill it out before Nov. 8, and the results will be announced at a school board meeting in early December.

