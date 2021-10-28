Update given on stabbing incident in Sparta, man in custody

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - An update has been given on a stabbing incident that occurred in Sparta Saturday.

According to a release from the Sparta Police Department, on Oct. 23 authorities responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Division Street for a reported disturbance.

Officers arrived and found two people with injuries. Officers and paramedics determined one victim had multiple stab wounds. Both injured people were taken to trauma centers, one by Sparta Ambulance and the other by GundersenAIR.

An update from the Sparta Police Department says one individual suffered from several stab wounds. The other person suffered facial and head injuries. Investigators have worked diligently since Saturday to piece this incident together because the subjects involved have been uncooperative with the investigation. Investigators have determined a domestic disturbance occurred at the residence.

The investigation remains ongoing; however, on Thursday, Oct. 28 investigators took 40-year-old Lavell Early of Sparta into custody after being released from the hospital.

Early is held in the Monroe County Jail on the following recommended charges: aggravated battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment, neglecting a child, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

The other person in this incident has also been released from the hospital.

