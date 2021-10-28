Advertisement

UWEC makes ‘Green Colleges’ list

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is announcing that it is among the country’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to the 2022 edition of the Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges.

According to a release from UWEC, this year’s guide, which acknowledges universities’ commitment to the environment and sustainability, is the 12th annual publication. It profiles 420 colleges chosen from 835 schools in the U.S. and Canada surveyed for the project.

The Princeton Review, an education services company, selected the colleges based on green rating scores on 25 data points.

Brian Drollinger, UWEC Director of Risk Management, Safety and Sustainability, says UWEC is committed to doing its part to create a more sustainable campus and community.

Among the initiatives UWEC has undertaken are:

  • Incorporated LED lighting throughout campus.
  • Utilized composting in Davies Center.
  • Eliminated coal from the campus fuel mix and no longer burns it in the heating plant.
  • Implementing “closed-loop technology” solutions for sustainable dining.
  • Created the Chancellor’s Advisory Council on Sustainability.
  • Established and supports numerous “green” student organizations, including Student Office of Sustainability, Students Encouraging Environmental Deeds and Conservation Club.

