WAGNER TAILS: Brownie & Mocha and Raj & Priya

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Two, friendly ferrets are looking for a home together. Brownie and Mocha are described by Chippewa Humane staff members as sweet, cuddly, and playful.

These girls enjoy their ball pit, climbing around, and even swimming in the bathtub. Chippewa Humane staff members say ferrets actually sleep for long stretches, so they don’t mind spending time in a cage. However, it’s recommended they spend at least four hours outside their cage every day.

Brownie and Mocha are smart and curious and require interaction with people. It might also surprise you to learn they need regular brushing, nail clipping and monthly teeth brushing.

Ferrets are naturally carnivores and so require a high-protein, low-carbohydrate diet. They eat up to eight or ten small meals throughout the day. Providing plenty of clean, fresh water is also essential.

Incorporate a grooming schedule. Like cats, ferrets groom themselves, but regular brushing, nail clipping, and monthly teeth-brushing are recommended to help maintain overall health. Keep the ferret’s living area clean by washing bedding on at least a weekly basis and cleaning the litter box daily.

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application. You can also email the shelter.

-----

If you watched the TV show the Big Bang Theory, you’ll be a fan of these two cats. Raj and Priya are available for adoption through the Buffalo County Humane Association. They’re currently living together in a foster home.

Raj arrived at BCHA in May with his siblings Leonard, Sheldon, and Amy. When his siblings moved back to the shelter, Raj stayed with his foster. Soon after that, another cat arrived in the same foster home, so their mom decided to add her to the family by calling her Priya.

Raj (striped fur) is about six months old. He’s no astrophysicist, but he is described as friendly and playful. He does have a sensitive stomach, so he is on a special diet.

Priya (black fur) is also about six months old and just as friendly and playful as Raj. These two love to race around and chase each other. Wrestling is another favorite activity.

It would be great to see Raj & Priya find a home together, but it isn’t required. BCHA volunteers say they each would do well in a home with another young cat.

Click HERE for a link to the cat adoption application. You can also call 715-760-6150.

