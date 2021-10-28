Advertisement

Wisconsin sheriff seeks investigation of nursing home voting

The Racine County sheriff is accusing the Wisconsin Elections Commission of breaking the law by telling local elections officials not to send poll workers into nursing homes to assist residents with voting last year.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Racine County sheriff is accusing the Wisconsin Elections Commission of breaking the law by telling local elections officials not to send poll workers into nursing homes to assist residents with voting last year. Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Thursday called on the Wisconsin Department of Justice to launch a statewide investigation. Schmaling, a Republican who was first elected sheriff in 2010 and supported Trump in 2020, says the justice department has already turned down his request once. A department spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking comment. A nonpartisan election audit released last week determined that the elections commission did not follow the law when it stopped poll workers from going to nursing homes.

