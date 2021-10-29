Advertisement

Alternate side parking to begin in Eau Claire

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s almost Nov. 1, and in Eau Claire that means alternate side parking begins.

The restrictions start on midnight Sunday night. On odd numbered dates, vehicles can only be parked on the side of the street with odd numbered addresses, and vice versa for even numbered dates.

The restrictions are from midnight to 7:00 a.m. through May 1.

The City of Eau Claire says alternate side parking regulations will be enforced in all areas of the city. These regulations, in addition to snow removal, make it possible for the City to do street sweeping and other routine maintenance during the low traffic early morning hours.

If issued a ticket; the cost of the citation is $30.

More information can be found here.

