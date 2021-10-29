Advertisement

Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks

Caption
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said Friday that Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks.

The palace said in statement that the 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time — including some virtual audiences. But she will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 13.

“However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,’’ the palace said, noting a major event on the monarch’s annual calendar.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Racine Co. sheriff accused WEC of violating election laws
Crash scene at Scott and N. 2nd Street
Man, 72, dies following pedestrian accident, second vehicle crash
A bear bit a deer hunter in his deer stand in Trempealeau County in October of 2021 (via KARE...
Bear climbs tree, bites Wisconsin deer hunter in the back
Altoona Investment Advisor charged with fraud.
Former Altoona financial advisor indicted on federal fraud charges
A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 74 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along...
Man taken into custody after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the...
White House renews bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, photograph, a sign for potential hires stands outside the door...
US wages jump by the most in records dating back 20 years
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving communion’
The man accused of killing the deputy was charged with 31 different counts: including first...
Remembering Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze, five year anniversary of death