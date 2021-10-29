Advertisement

Costume Parade at Meadowview Elementary

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A festive parade today took place Friday in the Chippewa Valley.

Meadowview Elementary hosted a Halloween Costume Parade Friday afternoon.

Every student, almost 400, took part, staff too, strutting their stuff on the playground as families looked on.

Alicia Strozinsky, a first-grade teacher at Meadowview, says the kids are beyond excited leading up to the event.

“The energy is amazing. The kids are amped all day, and we just have fun with it. It’s really awesome,” Strozinsky said.

Kelly Staniscewski, who’s taught at Meadowview for 22 years, says they’ve done the parade annually since she started.

She calls it “tradition.”

