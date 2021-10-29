Court finds man guilty of double fatal OWI

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Investigators say a man involved in a Clark County crash, which killed two women, had an alcohol level more than four times the legal limit for driving.

26-year-old Trenton Bemis of Humbird has been charged with six counts, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Clark County Court.

He’s accused of driving a pickup Dec. 15 that crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Michelle Kunze and her passenger, 35-year-old Genie Carillo.

A criminal complaint shows Bemis had a blood alcohol level of .356 percent.

Oct. 27 Court documents say Bemis pled no contest to the 2 counts 1 and 2 Rights given. Court finds that he has entered his plea knowingly, intelligently and of his own free will and finds the defendant guilty.

The plea agreement is that the State will cap the prison term to 24 years with Count 1 and Count 2 with IC of six years and six years of ES. Consecutive to each other.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.