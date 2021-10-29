Advertisement

Court finds man guilty of double fatal OWI

Investigators say a man involved in a Clark County crash, which killed two women, had an...
Investigators say a man involved in a Clark County crash, which killed two women, had an alcohol level more than four times the legal limit for driving.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Investigators say a man involved in a Clark County crash, which killed two women, had an alcohol level more than four times the legal limit for driving.

26-year-old Trenton Bemis of Humbird has been charged with six counts, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in Clark County Court.

He’s accused of driving a pickup Dec. 15 that crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Michelle Kunze and her passenger, 35-year-old Genie Carillo.

A criminal complaint shows Bemis had a blood alcohol level of .356 percent.

Oct. 27 Court documents say Bemis pled no contest to the 2 counts 1 and 2 Rights given. Court finds that he has entered his plea knowingly, intelligently and of his own free will and finds the defendant guilty.

The plea agreement is that the State will cap the prison term to 24 years with Count 1 and Count 2 with IC of six years and six years of ES. Consecutive to each other.

UPDATE: Man accused of a double fatal OWI crash enters plea

UPDATE: Man accused of a double fatal OWI crash enters plea

Humbird man accused of double fatal OWI crash now charged

Humbird man accused of double fatal OWI crash now charged

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear bit a deer hunter in his deer stand in Trempealeau County in October of 2021 (via KARE...
Bear climbs tree, bites Wisconsin deer hunter in the back
His prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
Chippewa Falls man sentenced to 6 years in prison
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Racine Co. sheriff accused WEC of violating election laws
Altoona Investment Advisor charged with fraud.
Former Altoona financial advisor indicted on federal fraud charges
The Eau Claire Area School District currently has about 100 openings, far more than what the...
ECASD has about 100 job openings

Latest News

Since 2017, Children’s Charities has provided tutoring for children who struggle with reading,...
Free tutoring for kids with dyslexia
Representatives of Tik-Tok, Snapchat, and YouTube will testify on Capitol Hill this week, as...
Recent study finds increase in cyberbullying
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Redistricting plans bring heated debate among Wis. lawmakers, citizens
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Racine Co. sheriff accused WEC of violating election laws