Donation helps Pepin County establish drone team

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office is announcing they’ve recently received a donation from an anonymous private donor for the purchase of Small Unmanned AerialSystem (drone) equipment.

According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Durand Fire Department and Pepin County Land Conservation & Planning Department to form a team of pilots and additional equipment.

The team has invested in some of the most advanced drone platforms currently available on the market. The drone team flies three different drones, each with different capabilities. The drones were purchased back in Aug. of 2021.

The primary goal of the drone team is to provide safety to community. The team says this will be accomplished by using various drones for Search and Rescue, over watch of fire scenes, hazmat scenes, law enforcement situations and natural disasters.

The drones may also be used for mapping and monitoring road construction projects, aerial assessments of land conservation projects such as soil erosion, tillage practices, buffers checks, and non-metallic mining reclamation, zoning and utility surveys.

The Sheriff’s Office says the total cost so far for all the drone equipment was around $36,964. $25,000 of that was paid for by a private anonymous donor, $6000 was paid for by the Durand Fire Department via their non-profit fundraising account and $5,964 was paid by the Pepin County Land Conservation & Planning Department via Land Information Grants from the State of Wisconsin.

