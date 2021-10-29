Advertisement

Donation helps Pepin County establish drone team

The drones may also be used for mapping and monitoring road construction projects, aerial...
The drones may also be used for mapping and monitoring road construction projects, aerial assessments of land conservation projects such as soil erosion, tillage practices, buffers checks, and non-metallic mining reclamation, zoning and utility surveys.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office is announcing they’ve recently received a donation from an anonymous private donor for the purchase of Small Unmanned AerialSystem (drone) equipment.

According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Durand Fire Department and Pepin County Land Conservation & Planning Department to form a team of pilots and additional equipment.

The team has invested in some of the most advanced drone platforms currently available on the market. The drone team flies three different drones, each with different capabilities. The drones were purchased back in Aug. of 2021.

The primary goal of the drone team is to provide safety to community. The team says this will be accomplished by using various drones for Search and Rescue, over watch of fire scenes, hazmat scenes, law enforcement situations and natural disasters.

The drones may also be used for mapping and monitoring road construction projects, aerial assessments of land conservation projects such as soil erosion, tillage practices, buffers checks, and non-metallic mining reclamation, zoning and utility surveys.

The Sheriff’s Office says the total cost so far for all the drone equipment was around $36,964. $25,000 of that was paid for by a private anonymous donor, $6000 was paid for by the Durand Fire Department via their non-profit fundraising account and $5,964 was paid by the Pepin County Land Conservation & Planning Department via Land Information Grants from the State of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Racine Co. sheriff accused WEC of violating election laws
Crash scene at Scott and N. 2nd Street
Man, 72, dies following pedestrian accident, second vehicle crash
A bear bit a deer hunter in his deer stand in Trempealeau County in October of 2021 (via KARE...
Bear climbs tree, bites Wisconsin deer hunter in the back
Altoona Investment Advisor charged with fraud.
Former Altoona financial advisor indicted on federal fraud charges
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
2021 Trick or Treat Times

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/29/21)
Monster Mash Halloween Potatoes
Monster Mash Halloween Potatoes
On odd numbered dates, vehicles can only be parked on the side of the street with odd numbered...
Alternate side parking to begin in Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (10/29/21)