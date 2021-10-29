Advertisement

Downtown Eau Claire trick-or-treating

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween weekend is here! Trick-or-treaters traversed the Chippewa Valley Friday.

Some trick-or-treaters had two legs, and some of them had four.

Several businesses in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls welcomed kids Friday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for downtown store-to-store trick-or-treating.

Kids, families, and even pets wore their spookiest costumes, kicking off the holiday weekend with pumpkins and bags full of candy.

Residential trick-or-treating in both communities takes place Sunday starting at 5:00 p.m.

If you are not aware of trick-or treating times in your area yet, you can view an updated list here.

