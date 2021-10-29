Advertisement

Free tutoring for kids with dyslexia

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - During Dyslexia Awareness Month, one area nonprofit is giving back with free tutoring.

Since 2017, Children’s Charities has provided tutoring for children who struggle with reading, writing, and spelling.

It offers customized learning based on their needs.

Children’s Charities recently moved into a new location in Lake Hallie, allowing it to expand and help more kids.

Tammy Tillotson, Executive Director, Children’s Charities Org, says dyslexia impacts much of our population.

“We are excited to be able to promote the fact that dyslexia is very very common we know that it impacts as many as one in five kiddos and as much as twenty percent of the population,” Tillotson said.

Tillotson says indicators of dyslexia can be observed in children as early as three or four years old.

She welcomes anyone to stop in at the new location on Hallie Road.

